Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6,330.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $99,531,000 after purchasing an additional 525,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $198.12 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day moving average of $190.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.