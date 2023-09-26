Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.62 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

