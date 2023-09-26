Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

