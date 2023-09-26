Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.87.

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

