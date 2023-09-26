Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

