Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,737,000 after buying an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,544,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,043,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

