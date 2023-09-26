Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 28 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $384.33 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

