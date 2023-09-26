Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.62 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

