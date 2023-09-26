Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IQVIA by 125.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,186,000 after buying an additional 518,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 268.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,916,000 after buying an additional 325,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.