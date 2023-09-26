Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

