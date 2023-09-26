Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $187.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day moving average is $184.49.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.