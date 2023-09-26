Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Dot
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
Green Dot Trading Down 0.1 %
Green Dot stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $705.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Dot
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.