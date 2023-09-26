Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Dot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Green Dot by 83.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 216,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $705.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.