Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $3,216,484.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,200.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,776. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

