Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) vs. Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Head to Head Contrast

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Free Report) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grupo Carso and Keppel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.6% of Keppel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grupo Carso and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Carso 10.04% 14.77% 8.39% Keppel N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Grupo Carso pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Keppel pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Carso and Keppel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Carso $9.03 billion 1.99 $960.81 million $0.93 17.10 Keppel N/A N/A N/A $1.01 4.93

Grupo Carso has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel. Keppel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Carso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grupo Carso beats Keppel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs. The company also sources, fabricates, and supplies steel components; owns ships; invests in and manages properties; operates golf clubs; owns and operates hotels; develops residential and commercial properties; develops district heating and cooling systems; generates and supplies power; purchases and sells gaseous fuels; retails telecommunication equipment and accessories; and designs and constructs waste-to-energy plants. In addition, it engages in the ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; chartering of ships, barges, and boats with the crew; general wholesale and oilfield equipment trading activities; and development and operation of data centers. Further, the company offers fixed and other telecommunication, fund management, project management and procurement, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics, warehousing, investment advisory, offshore and marine-related, supply chain, and environmental infrastructure and solid waste treatment services, as well as heavy-lift equipment and related services. Keppel Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

