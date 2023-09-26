Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $56.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.87.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

GH stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after buying an additional 2,133,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $53,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

