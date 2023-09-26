Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $32.90 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

