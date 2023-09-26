Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Haleon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Haleon by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,449 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Haleon by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Haleon by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

