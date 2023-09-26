Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,802 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

