Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $222,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHW stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

