Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,353 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.84. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

