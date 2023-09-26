HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) and SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) Critical Review

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and SMS Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -44.42% -19.94% -15.03% SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMS Alternatives has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

45.9% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of SMS Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HashiCorp and SMS Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 5 10 0 2.67 SMS Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

HashiCorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.87, indicating a potential upside of 52.26%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HashiCorp and SMS Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $475.89 million 9.33 -$274.30 million ($1.26) -18.17 SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMS Alternatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SMS Alternatives

SMS Alternatives Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Cicero Inc. and changed its name to SMS Alternatives Inc. in June 2023. SMS Alternatives Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

