HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 55.53%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

MediWound Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MDWD opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. MediWound has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 122.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

