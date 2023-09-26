HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,621 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.