HC Wainwright Weighs in on Applied Digital Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Applied Digital stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 4.17. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

