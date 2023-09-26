Head-To-Head Analysis: BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Camden Property Trust 13.78% 4.14% 2.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 7.33 $653.61 million $1.92 50.89

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust.

95.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSR Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Camden Property Trust 1 7 7 0 2.40

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $128.63, suggesting a potential upside of 31.65%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats BSR Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,514 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

