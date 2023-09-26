Head to Head Analysis: Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) versus Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Baxter International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Olympus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Olympus and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympus N/A N/A N/A Baxter International -19.00% 24.94% 5.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baxter International $15.11 billion 1.26 -$2.43 billion ($5.66) -6.63

This table compares Olympus and Baxter International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Olympus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baxter International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Olympus and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympus 0 1 0 0 2.00 Baxter International 1 9 4 0 2.21

Baxter International has a consensus target price of $51.07, suggesting a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Baxter International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Olympus.

Summary

Baxter International beats Olympus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olympus

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services. The Therapeutic Solutions Business segment provides urology, gynecology, respiratory, ear, nose, and throat products; GI endo-therapy and energy devices; and surgical single-use devices. The Scientific Solutions Business segment offers biological and industrial microscopes, industrial videoscopes, non-destructive testing equipment, and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers. The Others segment offers biomedical materials, such as synthetic bone filler, and orthopedic equipment. The company was formerly known as Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Olympus Corporation in October 2003. Olympus Corporation was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. to develop treatments for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.