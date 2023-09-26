Head-To-Head Analysis: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) vs. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -5.94% 12.68% 3.98% Roblox -46.81% -399.93% -21.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertex and Roblox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $529.81 million 6.49 -$12.30 million ($0.22) -102.77 Roblox $2.43 billion 6.10 -$924.37 million ($1.88) -13.94

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vertex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

28.3% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vertex and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 1 3 5 0 2.44 Roblox 4 5 13 0 2.41

Vertex presently has a consensus target price of $23.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $38.36, indicating a potential upside of 46.43%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Vertex.

Volatility and Risk

Vertex has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertex beats Roblox on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

