Head-To-Head Comparison: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

BioCardia and Beam Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -3,061.18% -415.52% -160.18% Beam Therapeutics -408.13% -43.32% -24.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Beam Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BioCardia and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BioCardia presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,133.96%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $63.82, indicating a potential upside of 177.35%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $425,000.00 20.61 -$11.91 million ($0.67) -0.60 Beam Therapeutics $60.92 million 29.91 -$289.09 million ($4.51) -5.10

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease; and the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel for treatment of impaired vision and blindness. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

