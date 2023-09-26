Head-To-Head Comparison: Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dais and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -319.60% N/A -643.01% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dais and JE Cleantech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.13 million 0.21 -$4.45 million ($0.46) -0.03 JE Cleantech $13.90 million 0.59 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

JE Cleantech has higher revenue and earnings than Dais.

0.3% of JE Cleantech shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dais has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dais and JE Cleantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

JE Cleantech beats Dais on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dais

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts and hawker centers. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

