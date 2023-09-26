Head-To-Head Comparison: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) and Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) and Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FinVolution Group and Intrum AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 19.79% 19.92% 11.71% Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FinVolution Group and Intrum AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Intrum AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

FinVolution Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Intrum AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $30.21, indicating a potential upside of 430.00%. Given Intrum AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intrum AB (publ) is more favorable than FinVolution Group.

This table compares FinVolution Group and Intrum AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $1.61 billion 0.88 $328.60 million $1.19 4.20 Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $12.65 0.45

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intrum AB (publ). Intrum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinVolution Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of FinVolution Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Intrum AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Intrum AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services. It also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; e-commerce services comprising credit management, payment solutions, and collection services; accounts receivables services that include invoicing, payment booking, monitoring of due dates reminder, and collection services; and financing and portfolio investment services. Intrum AB (publ) was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.