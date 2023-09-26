Head to Head Review: Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle and InvenTrust Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle $6.99 billion 5.73 $1.68 billion $3.94 23.43 InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 6.96 $52.23 million $0.06 406.57

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Crown Castle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crown Castle has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.3% of Crown Castle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle 23.85% 23.20% 4.38% InvenTrust Properties 1.62% 0.25% 0.16%

Dividends

Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $6.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Crown Castle pays out 158.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 1,433.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Crown Castle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crown Castle and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle 2 4 11 0 2.53 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Crown Castle currently has a consensus target price of $138.94, suggesting a potential upside of 50.52%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Crown Castle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

Crown Castle beats InvenTrust Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) member since 2013.

