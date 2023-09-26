Head to Head Review: Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) and Its Rivals

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dragonfly Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy’s rivals have a beta of -5.26, meaning that their average stock price is 626% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Dragonfly Energy Competitors -914.97% -17.82% -15.37%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy Competitors 111 497 1089 54 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings for Dragonfly Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 39.00%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million -$39.57 million -2.79 Dragonfly Energy Competitors $661.14 million $8.92 million 2.26

Dragonfly Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy rivals beat Dragonfly Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

