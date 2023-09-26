Head-To-Head Survey: Amphenol (NYSE:APH) versus Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF)

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) and Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Jenoptik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Amphenol shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Amphenol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jenoptik and Amphenol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jenoptik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amphenol 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Amphenol has a consensus target price of $94.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Amphenol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amphenol is more favorable than Jenoptik.

This table compares Jenoptik and Amphenol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jenoptik N/A N/A N/A Amphenol 15.15% 25.85% 12.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jenoptik and Amphenol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jenoptik N/A N/A N/A $0.81 27.27 Amphenol $12.62 billion 3.93 $1.90 billion $3.07 27.12

Amphenol has higher revenue and earnings than Jenoptik. Amphenol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jenoptik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amphenol beats Jenoptik on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors. The company also provides optics and optical systems, including objective lenses for laser material processing, system partner for optics, customized and standardized objective lenses, optical measuring systems, and precision optical components; optical shaft measuring systems, optical 3D measurement technology, optical in-line inspection, vision-systems, and ultra-fast opto-electronic probe card; and optoelectronics and optoelectronic systems comprising system partner for optoelectronic systems, customized-specific optoelectronic systems, optoelectronics assemblies and subsystems, light modulation, and photodiodes and LEDs. In addition, it offers road safety solutions, such as speed enforcement, average speed cameras, red light cameras, evaluation software, and traffic services; and civil security solutions, including automatic number plate recognition and data analysis software, border security, combating organized crime, protecting public places, and monitoring suspect vehicles. The company serves automotive, defense and security, electronics and information technology, healthcare and life science, industry and mechanical engineering, semiconductor equipment, and public safety sectors. Jenoptik AG was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The company offers connectors and connector systems, including harsh environment data, power, high-speed, fiber optic, and radio frequency interconnect products; busbars and power distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; other products comprising flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, other mechanical, and production related products. In addition, the company offers consumer device, network infrastructure, and other antennas; coaxial, power, and specialty cables; and sensors and sensor-based products. It sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and service providers in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.

