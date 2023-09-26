Head to Head Survey: NU (NYSE:NU) vs. AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AMTD Digital and NU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A NU 0 1 5 0 2.83

NU has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.34%. Given NU’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $33.07 million 31.90 $41.74 million N/A N/A NU $4.19 billion 7.76 -$364.58 million $0.02 346.50

This table compares AMTD Digital and NU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A NU 1.23% 11.40% 1.96%

Volatility and Risk

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NU beats AMTD Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. The company is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

