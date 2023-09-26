Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 15,700 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.