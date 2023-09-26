Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,311 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.86 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

