Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 65.4% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

