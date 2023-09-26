Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,032,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

