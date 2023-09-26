Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $78,173,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $32,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $22,744,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

