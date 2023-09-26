Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.43. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $45.30.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 117.33%.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

