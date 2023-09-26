Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

