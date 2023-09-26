Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Dillard’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $318.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.49 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

