Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

