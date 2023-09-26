Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Finally, Systrade AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 81.9% during the first quarter. Systrade AG now owns 387,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $244.21 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.86 and a one year high of $251.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.10. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The company had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $30.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total transaction of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

