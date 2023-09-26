Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,900 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,543 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.76.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

