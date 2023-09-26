Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Southwest Gas worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Southwest Gas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Southwest Gas by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Southwest Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $1,702,892.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares in the company, valued at $681,992,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,562 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $76.82.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -75.38%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

