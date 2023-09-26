Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Insperity worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

