Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 54,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

