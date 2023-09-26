Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 226.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.