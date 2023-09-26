Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.50.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $620.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $666.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

